Paul Merchain
Dec. 28, 1946 - Oct. 21, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Paul passed away on October 21, 2019 with loving family at his side. Paul was a long time resident of Los Gatos. He was born in San Jose, CA December 28, 1946 and attended local schools. He was a Real Estate broker for 43 years in Santa Clara County, with the bulk of his career focused in Los Gatos.
Paul's wit, charm and sense of humor made lasting friendships quickly and easily. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be deeply missed by his family and the community.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife and dedicated partner of 44 years, Deborah Merchain. Also survived by his two beautiful and beloved daughters, Nicole Merchain and Monica Merchain.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Friday November 1, 2019 @ 11:00 AM at Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills 615 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 29, 2019