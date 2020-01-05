|
Paul Nakagawa
Resident of Cupertino
Paul's earthly life ended on December 27, 2019. He was born in San Jose on October 7, 1953 to Tad and the late Bernice Nakagawa. He is survived by his father, Tad, sisters Laurie (Gary) Mitchell and Chris Zercher, 6 nieces and nephews and 4 great nieces and nephews. Paul also leaves behind the most wonderful circle of friends who deeply loved and cared for him. Memorial Service to be held at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple on January 12, 2019 at 2:00PM.
