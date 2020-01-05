Mercury News Obituaries
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Mountain View Buddhist Temple
Paul Nakagawa


1953 - 2019
Paul Nakagawa Obituary
Paul Nakagawa
Resident of Cupertino
Paul's earthly life ended on December 27, 2019. He was born in San Jose on October 7, 1953 to Tad and the late Bernice Nakagawa. He is survived by his father, Tad, sisters Laurie (Gary) Mitchell and Chris Zercher, 6 nieces and nephews and 4 great nieces and nephews. Paul also leaves behind the most wonderful circle of friends who deeply loved and cared for him. Memorial Service to be held at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple on January 12, 2019 at 2:00PM.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 5, 2020
