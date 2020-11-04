1/1
Paul Navarro Gamble
1931 - 2020
Resident of Cupertino
Paul Navarro Gamble, 89, left us peacefully on October 27, 2020, reuniting with his wife of 54 years, Marjorie Alice Gamble, who predeceased him in 2011. Beloved father of Shannon (David) Wagner and John (Vee) Gamble. Devoted grandfather of Tiffany Wagner, Nicole Wagner, Jacob Gamble and Jenna Gamble. Paul was the 9th of 10 siblings, survived by his youngest sister, Dudie Jean (Scott) White of Yuma, Arizona in addition to many nieces and nephews.
A resident of Cupertino for over 60 years, Paul enjoyed a 35-year career with Lockheed. He is a former member of the Los Gatos Elks and proud veteran of the Korean War.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 6th at 12:30pm at the St. Clare Chapel at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos. Due to Covid restrictions, indoor service attendance is limited. Interment to follow the service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Paul Navarro Gamble



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral service
12:30 PM
St. Clare Chapel at Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315
