Paul Patrick Shepherd

March 17, 1932 - March 29, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Paul Patrick Shepherd of Los Gatos, CA passed away on March 29, 2019 surrounded by family, blessings and love. He was born March 17, 1932 in Passaic, New Jersey and attended the prestigious St. Benedict's Preparatory School. He earned a degree in civil engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and served in the U.S. Navy before beginning his career in real estate development at Cabot, Cabot & Forbes. He opened the company's West Coast office in 1963 where he led the development of the first major business park in the Bay Area.

Paul's professional achievements were many including working on real estate projects in 37 states and six foreign countries. Prior to his retirement, Paul was the Land Manager for Cargill, where he helped guide transactions protecting 40,000 acres of wildlife habitat and the development of industrial, commercial and residential properties that today support many thousands of jobs and families in the Bay Area.

He was a highly respected leader in many nonprofit and industry organizations including the Peninsula Habitat for Humanity, Housing Endowment and Regional Trust (HEART) of San Mateo County, the Redwood City-San Mateo County Chamber of Commerce, the Sequoia Awards scholarship program, San Mateo County Community Colleges Foundation, Silicon Valley Leadership Group, Bay Planning Coalition, San Mateo County Economic Development Association, Urban Land Institute, and the National Association of Industrial and Office Parks. He was a Trustee of the Hillsborough School District for eight years and past President of the Hillsborough Schools Foundation. He was also a Trustee of his alma mater, MIT, that honored him for his support of MIT's enrollment program and his role on the Visiting Committee for the School of Architecture and Urban Planning. He received many other accolades and awards for his contributions to his field and to the community and was especially proud of his role in supporting the renovation of the historic courthouse in downtown Redwood City as a member of the San Mateo County Historical Association Board of Directors.

In all of his endeavors, Paul was known for his dedication, kindness, generous spirit and gregarious nature. His life of accomplishments and his love and devotion to family have created a legacy that will last for generations to come.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Margaret Smith, and his six children: Bruce Shepherd (Sue) of Coronado; Prudence Pigott (Terry) of Far Hills, NJ; Colin Shepherd (Jacki) of Los Angeles; Priscilla Carson (Peter) of Piedmont; Scott Shepherd (Heidi) of Los Angeles; and Kent Shepherd (Jennifer) of Hillsborough. He also leaves two stepsons: Anthony (Aelita) Leto of Los Gatos and Gerald (Denise) Leto of San Jose. Paul leaves 26 grandchildren and three great grandchildren: Nick Shepherd, Conor (Caitlin) Pigott; Justin(Candace) Shepherd; Scott (Hannah) Shepherd, Kyle (Molly) Shepherd, Sandy Shepherd, Rose Shepherd, Danielle Shepherd, Thomas Pigott, Christiana Pigott, Stephanie Shepherd, Jack Shepherd, Grant Carson, Audrey Carson, William Shepherd, Mary Shepherd, Juliette Pigott, Victoria Shepherd, Jackson Shepherd, Deirdre Carson, Catherine Shepherd, Albert Shepherd, Darrius Leto, Sabrina Leto, Julian Leto, Avianna Leto; and great grandchildren Finn Bodhi Shepherd, Charlie River Shepherd, Theodore Pigott. Paul's grandchildren will always remember him for their special trips together and his faithful attendance at their many graduations, sporting and performing arts events, even if it meant a cross-country flight to get there. Paul also leaves his sister-in-law, Rose Harsch (Curtis), brother-in-law, Asa Smith (Noreen), nieces Jeannie, Margie (John), Jennifer, Lisa (Lance), Michelle (Ryan), Ali, Shana, Serena, Ariel, and nephews, John, Law, Trevor.

The family offers grateful thanks to Mike and George for their tender caregiving of Paul over many months, and to Hospice of the Valley for its excellent care and comfort services in the last weeks of Paul's life. The family also thanks Darling Fisher of Los Gatos for their many kindnesses in making final arrangements.

A Celebration of Paul's Extraordinary Life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Unity Palo Alto Church, 3391 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's honor may be made to any of the non-profits he held close to his heart.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2019