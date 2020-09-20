1/
Paul Rice
1948 - 2020
Paul Rice
Feb 24,1948-Sept. 11, 2020
Morgan Hill
Paul Allen Rice, born 2/24/1948, Gilroy, Ca. died 9/11/2020. Born to Robert and Jean (Allen) Rice. Graduated Live Oak High School 1966, Attended San Jose State. Served as military in the Air Force 1968-1972, with on tour in Southeast Asia. Owner of Paul Rice Signs in Morgan Hill 40 years. Longtime volunteer with Morgan Hill Historical Society and Freedom Fest July 4th Parade.
Predeceased by father, Robert, mother Jean, and special grandniece, Mary. Survived by wife of 40 years, Bonni (Bauer), Daughter Corey Faulkner, grandson, Dustin Faulkner, sister, Robin (Jim) Guynn, Nieces Jennifer (Dave) Chervin and Elizabeth (Kurt) Harper, grandnieces and grandnephew Hallie and Conner, and many cousins of the Franklyn, Allen, Chiri and Rice Families. Per his wishes, no services will be held.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
