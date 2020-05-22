Sorry for your loss.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Strametz
Sept. 22, 1933 - May 8, 2020
Resident of Hollister
Our beloved Dad, Husband, and Papa passed away Friday May 8th after battling Alzheimer's for several years. He died at home peacefully with his loved ones by his side. He was a father to 5 children, a Papa to 16 Grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. He is survived by wife Nancy, Son Jeff (Juli), Son Steve and daughter Donna Coates. He was preceded by wife Virginia of 53 years, Daughter Judy Rider (Don),and son Joe (Janell) He was a Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Paul enjoyed raising and showing his prized Suffolk Sheep and teaching children in 4-H and FFA at the county fairs throughout the area. Paul retired from Santa Clara County where he worked for over 40 years, His memorial service will be held at a future date. For online condolences: HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Paul Strametz
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 22, 2020.