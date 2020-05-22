Paul Strametz
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Strametz
Sept. 22, 1933 - May 8, 2020
Resident of Hollister
Our beloved Dad, Husband, and Papa passed away Friday May 8th after battling Alzheimer's for several years. He died at home peacefully with his loved ones by his side. He was a father to 5 children, a Papa to 16 Grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. He is survived by wife Nancy, Son Jeff (Juli), Son Steve and daughter Donna Coates. He was preceded by wife Virginia of 53 years, Daughter Judy Rider (Don),and son Joe (Janell) He was a Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Paul enjoyed raising and showing his prized Suffolk Sheep and teaching children in 4-H and FFA at the county fairs throughout the area. Paul retired from Santa Clara County where he worked for over 40 years, His memorial service will be held at a future date. For online condolences: HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com


View the online memorial for Paul Strametz



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Linda Mercer
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved