Paul Swing
1969 - 2020
Paul Swing
October 3, 1969 - July 28, 2020
San Martin, CA
Paul Maxwell Swing was born on October 3, 1969 to Howard and Jan Swing, the older brother to David and Nathan. Paul graduated from Pioneer High School, then San Jose State University in 1993. His construction artistry continued through his company, Techcon, a well known and successful commercial construction company in Morgan Hill which celebrates its 20th year in 2020.
Paul and Diane, his partner in business, in love, and in life, were married on June 5, 1993 and celebrated 27 years together this past June. Paul's partners in adventure increased in number with the addition of his children: Ryan, 19, Rachel, 17, and Brandon, 15. Paul and Diane are avid San Francisco Giants fans, and his love for baseball extended to his boys. Paul coached his sons' teams for 11 years, and baseball became a positive event for the entire family. He loved his daughter, Rachel, and supported her in volleyball and competitive cheer, enjoying an occasional dad & daughter date.
Paul loved life and did not sit back and wait for things to happen. He had his pilot's license and his scuba certification. He never turned down fun & adventure. He loved time with his family & friends on the lake, riding dirt bikes, or enjoying time at the beach. Paul attacked life with energy and veracity. He left this earthly life too soon on July 28, 2020. He is probably redesigning the pearly gates right now.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Paul's name to Community Solutions at communitysolutions.org or by calling 408-842-7138. The services and burial will be private.


View the online memorial for Paul Swing

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard & Debbie Furtado
Friend
August 6, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Lorraine Randolph
August 6, 2020
We worked with Paul and Techcon in constructing our house addition, as well as our backyard landscaping which we absolutely loved. He was definitely a visionary, and our thoughts and sympathies go out to Paul's family and friends.
The Day Family
Acquaintance
August 5, 2020
You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Seandee Pollock Ambrosia
Friend
