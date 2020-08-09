Paul Walter Consentino
June 3, 1936 - July 31, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Paul Walter Consentino was born at home in Methuen, MA on June 3, 1936 to Santo J and Stella Consentino. His family moved to Menlo Park CA in 1951. He was a long time resident of the Bay Area, living in Willow Glen, San Jose and the last 50 years in the Almaden Valley.
Paul graduated from Willow Glen HIgh School in 1954 and attended San Jose State University - graduating in 1959. He was a fraternity brother at Delta Sigma Phi where he made many lifelong friends that still get together twice a year. He also met the first love of his life Karen, who he was married to for 40 years until her passing in 1997. They settled in San Jose and raised 3 children together. They were fortunate to enjoy the simple things in life as well as travel the world.
Paul served in the Army reserves.
At an early age he began working with his father at Santo J. Consentino and Son masonry which eventually became a development and construction company with his father and his father's friend. La Con Builders was incorporated in 1965 and has operated for 55 years. Paul was very proud when his son Gregg joined La Con in 1988. Paul always joked about retirement but never really took that seriously. Going to the office was part of his daily routine.
Anyone who knew Paul knew of his love for Lake Tahoe and his love of gambling whether it was playing at a Black Jack Table at a casino or a Poker table at home with friends.
He was a lover of spectator sports. He loved watching his grandchildren compete in the sports that they loved to play. He broke the mold when it came to being a loving and supportive dad and grandfather.
Although he was from the Boston area, Paul was a long time avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers.
Paul was a member of Amici Di' Oro for many years and enjoyed the luncheons and presentations. He also enjoyed playing Bocce ball with his friends.
Always driven by a passion and committed to give back to his community, Paul believed in service above self. He was a member of Rotary International - Almaden Valley Club for over 45 years. He served as past president, as well as Chair to many projects. He was one of the founders of the Santa Clara County High School All Star Football game held each summer.
He had a passion for travel and food with a particular love of Italian cuisine.
In 2010 Paul married the second love of his life Nancy. And in true Paul fashion he embraced
her family as his own. They shared a passion for their Sicilian heritage and enjoyed socializing with common friends. Sometimes Nancy would make an Italian feast or you could also find them enjoying dinner out with friends at one of their favorite local restaurants. They have enjoyed traveling to Italy, the Eastern Seaboard of the US as well as favorite local spots. One of their favorites was San Francisco.
Paul was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to so many. He made a difference in more lives than he would ever know and he will be forever missed.
On July 31, 2020, after complications from a short battle with Covid-19 pneumonia, Paul was called home.
He is preceded in death by his parents Santo and Stella, his sister Jay Crisaffulli and his first wife Karen.
He is survived by his wife Nancy. His sisters and brother in laws, Sandy and Sam Crisafulli and Joanne and Lynn Curtis. His Brother in law and sister in law Chuck and Sharon Longwello. His children Kristi, Robin, Gregg, former daughter in law Keala, step children Kim, Sal and Kelley. 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Due to the current pandemic situation a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes that any memorial contributions be made to: Rotary Foundation or Almaden Valley Rotary Endowment, Avrcendowment.org
, PO Box 20543 San Jose, CA 95160. View the online memorial for Paul Walter Consentino