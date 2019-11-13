Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Ceballos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Ceballos


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Ceballos Obituary
Paula Ceballos
Feb. 5, 1928 - Oct. 30, 2019
San Jose
Paula Ceballos was born in McFarland, California on February 5, 1928 to Blas and Filiberta Espino, She was the fifth child out of fourteen brothers and sisters. She passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband Bennie and eldest son Ronnie. She is survived by sons, Danny and Benny Jr. and daughter
Jo Ann. She was a beloved grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Oak Hill Mortuary, Chapel of the Roses on November 17, 2019.
Oak Hill Mortuary


View the online memorial for Paula Ceballos
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -