Paula Ceballos
Feb. 5, 1928 - Oct. 30, 2019
San Jose
Paula Ceballos was born in McFarland, California on February 5, 1928 to Blas and Filiberta Espino, She was the fifth child out of fourteen brothers and sisters. She passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband Bennie and eldest son Ronnie. She is survived by sons, Danny and Benny Jr. and daughter
Jo Ann. She was a beloved grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Oak Hill Mortuary, Chapel of the Roses on November 17, 2019.
Oak Hill Mortuary
