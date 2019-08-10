|
Paula Jean Cushman
Mar. 31, 1940 - June 17th, 2019
Los Gatos, Ca
Paula was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, family woman and friend to many. She was born and raised in Billings Montana and lived her life in Los Gatos, CA with her loving husband Kenneth Cushman Jr. for 55 years. Professionally she broke the mold of women of her time and was a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman for 40+ years with her loving husband Kenneth. Her true passion in life was family and friends, there was never a person in need she wouldn't help and she created an amazing legacy. She loved reading, cooking, traveling, bird watching with Kenneth and spending time in Hawaii and with her family.
Survived by children Kathleen, Karen, Kenneth Cushman III, daughter in law Christi, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also survived by sister Hazel Decker and brothers Karl and David Decker, sister in law Linda Cushman, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be celebrating the life of Paula on August, 24th 2019 please contact [email protected] for details.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 10, 2019