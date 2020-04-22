|
Paula Pedersen
August 11, 1938 - April 15, 2020
Resident of Redwood City
Paula J. Pedersen was born in San Francisco to Josephine and Paul Pedersen. The family soon moved to Redwood City. She grew up with brother George and sister Erna.
Paula attended San Jose State but joined Allstate Insurance Company before graduation. She worked for Allstate for 42 years, becoming the most senior employee in the entire organization. Paula was a committed animal lover and enjoyed theatrical productions. She has two nephews, Robert and John, a niece, April and a grandniece, Katrina.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
