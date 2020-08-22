1/1
Pearl Macias
1932 - 2020
Pearl V Macias
Dec 29,1932 - Aug 7, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born in San Jose, she was raised with 12 brothers and sisters. She was an advid Giants and 49ers fan. Married to Jorge V Macias, together they raised six children. George, Carlos, Mark, David Macias, Gwen Lalone and Laura Gonzales. She loved her 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Mom now rests with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and is reunited with Dad and all the family members who went before her. We will see her again!
We love you Mom!


View the online memorial for Pearl V Macias



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
August 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel
