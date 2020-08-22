Pearl V MaciasDec 29,1932 - Aug 7, 2020Resident of San JosePassed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born in San Jose, she was raised with 12 brothers and sisters. She was an advid Giants and 49ers fan. Married to Jorge V Macias, together they raised six children. George, Carlos, Mark, David Macias, Gwen Lalone and Laura Gonzales. She loved her 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Mom now rests with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and is reunited with Dad and all the family members who went before her. We will see her again!We love you Mom!