Pearl (Seehafer) Owen
March 31, 1924 - December 11, 2019
Cambrian Park, CA
Pearl attended Park High School, Racine, WI, and married her teenage sweetheart, Air Corps 2nd Lieutenant, Pilot, Herbert Potts, who was killed in action during World War II over Germany, leaving Pearl a young Gold Star wife.
She later met and married WWII Navy Veteran, Charles Dewey Owen. Together they started to build a family and moved from Racine, to San Jose.
Pearl was preceded in death by her Parents, Walter and Mary (Fischer) Seehafer, brother Earl Seehafer, first husband Lt. Herbert Potts, second husband, Charles Dewey Owen, youngest son Robert Owen, and grandson Brian Harrell.
Pearl attended St. Lucy's Catholic Church, and later St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, both in San Jose. She was an active member of the Mother's Guild and enjoyed serving on committees, modeling, and organizing dances.
Besides summer day trips to the beach, Pearl made sure the family always had one"real" vacation every summer. Pinecrest Lake became an annual event the whole family looked forward to. Camping, boating, sun bathing, cooking, dancing, yelling for "Elmer" and star-gazing were some of the many activities that filled her days at camp.
Pearl was an independent, progressive thinker, and was employed in the late 60's and 70's with Servicar, retiring at County of Santa Clara. She made many lifelong friends over the years, telling stories of fun times, hilarious moments, and a few good jokes too!
In her later years, Pearl continued to be very independent, traveling cross country to visit relatives and friends, playing bridge, Bingo, and enjoying a few slot machines with her son Bobby. She continued driving, shopping and tending to her home and garden."I can take care of myself" were words heard often.
Pearl is survived by her sister, Rosabelle (Seehafer) Zicarelli, children Mary (John) Ho, Charlene Owen, Walter (Laura) Owen, Margie Owen-Valera, and Trudy Owen-Coombs. Grandchildren Maureen (Paul) Fleming, Michael (Sarah Schleuning) Ho, Marc (Janice Trias) Ho, Sarah Owen, Blake Owen, Paul (Sandra) Luttrell, Melissa Mendoza, Casey (Stephanie) Valera, Rory Coombs, Rachel Coombs, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that memorials be made in the name of her son, Robert Lee Owen to the .
Published in Cambrian Resident Obits on Dec. 27, 2019