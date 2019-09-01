|
|
Pearl Indiveri
April 7, 1926 - August 22, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Pearl entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2019, surrounded by many members of her loving family.
Pearl was the loving wife of the late Albert lndiveri. She was the much loved mother of Peter Farrell (Bunkie), the late John Albert lndiveri, JoEllen lndiveri, Linda Green (Steve) and Brenda DeLaRocha (Xavier). She was the cherished Nonni of 15, great grandmother of 18 and great-great grandmother of 4.
Pearl was the dear sister of Rocelia Mernin. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Blazevich and brothers Joe and George Saso. She will be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews.
Pearl was born to the late Martin and Josephine Saso, in LaGrange, Illinois and raised in Western Springs, Illinois. Pearl's family came to California in 1948 for a vacation and to visit family. That is when her cousin introduced her to Albert. After a whirlwind romance they married and she remained in California for the balance of her life. Although a child of the Great Depression, she often remarked that she had an amazing father that worked very hard to make sure that she and her younger sister were never allowed to feel the pain and suffering of the depression. Her parents provided everything. Pearl was fiercely proud of her Sicilian heritage. She worked in the service industry and often remarked that she was a 'people person' and was most gratified to have been a waitress and a bartender.
Pearl's crowning glory, her heart and greatest joy of her life were her 5 children. She loved them unconditionally, protected and cared for them without reservation.
Pearl loved life and had a passion for Gambling, playing bingo and enjoyed spending time with her family.
A visitation will be held at Oak Hill Funeral Home, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose on September 3, 2019 from 3 to 9pm. Funeral Services will be in Oak Hill's Chapel of the Roses on September 4, 2019 at 2pm with Committal Service to follow. Please join us as we celebrate the life of this wonderful wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother and so much more!!!!!
View the online memorial for Pearl Indiveri
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 1, 2019