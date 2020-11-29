Pearl Piilani Bell Apao
Dec. 21, 1928 - Oct. 30, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Pearl Piilani Bell Apao passed away peacefully on October 30th at the age of 91. Born in Hilo, Hawaii, Pearl and husband Bill, also from Hilo, were high school sweethearts. They moved to the mainland and lived in San Jose for many years.
Though having moved to California, they never forgot their Hawaiian roots and maintained close ties with their extended family in the Islands. They found new friends from the Islands in the South Bay area through the Hawaiian Club, Hui I'lima, where they enjoyed years of collaboration with fellow members to bring the "aloha spirit" to San Jose through events that included the annual luau, complete with roasted kalua pig, poi and dancers flown from the islands. Bowling in the local Nisei league was also a great joy to both Pearl and Bill and they made lifelong friendships in both settings.
Pearl was predeceased by Bill in 2000 and is survived by daughter Billee and son Bill, 2 granddaughters and 5 great grandsons. She will be remembered by family and friends scattered from coast to coast and in Hawaii.
No service will be held due to the current pandemic, but donations can be made to Doctors Without Borders
