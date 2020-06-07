Pearl RosenthalFebruary 18,1927 - May 30, 2020Los Gatos, CaliforniaPearl Marie Marchick Rosenthal was born February 18, 1927 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Rose and Ben Marchick. She died peacefully at home in Los Gatos on May 30, 2020, after a long illness.Pearl attended UC Berkeley where she earned a degree in Social Welfare. While attending Berkeley, she met her husband, Leonard Rosenthal. They were married for 69 years. Early in their marriage Leonard was hospitalized with a brief but serious illness from which he fully recovered. From this experience, Pearl realized the importance of being able to support a family, and she returned to Berkeley to become a CPA. At that time there were few women CPAs, and Pearl went on to build a successful practice.Her greatest passion was her family, and she adored spending time with her four granddaughters, taking them on educational vacations, and ensuring they attended every possible family event, no matter how big or small. Pearl was their loyal "Buba" and a voice of encouragement in all their endeavors.Pearl cherished her brothers and sisters, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and was always trying to bring the family together.She always stressed the importance of education, and encouraged her children to choose a career where they could be independent and support a family.She had a unique way of getting things done. Pearl was daring and had immense integrity. She was respected for her dedication, devotion and commitment to family, work and her community.She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Mark (Lisa) Rosenthal, Gwen (Doug) Kaplan and four grandchildren and their spouses, Emily (Adam) Weinberg, Lindsay (Josh) Klein, Amy Kaplan (Jonathan Pilch), Cora Kaplan (Michael Pilliod), and her great grandchildren, Micah, Forrest, Zoey, Leonard, Ethan, Gabriel and Grayson. As well as her three siblings and their families, Richard (Gloria) Marchick, Marilyn Stark (Stanley), and Harold Marchick.Pearl's devoted caregivers, Timoci, Nanise and Ana treated Pearl with kindness, and we will forever be grateful for the love they showed her.To honor Pearl's life a donation may be sent to Congregation Shir Hadash, 20 Cherry Blossom Lane, Los Gatos, California 95032, or the Pearl and Leonard Rosenthal Fund at Hebrew Free Loan 131 Steuart St, Suite 520, San Francisco, Ca 94105.