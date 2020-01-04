Mercury News Obituaries
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
Vigil
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Victor's Catholic Church
3108 Sierra Road
San Jose, CA
1932 - 2019
Pedro Guzman Cabebe
March 14, 1932 - December 26, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Pedro passed peacefully on December 26, 2019 in the presence of beloved family, relatives, and friends, at his home in San Jose, CA. He was a Husband, Father, Grandfather, Retired US Navy Chief Petty Officer, and Civil Service Agent.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Funeral Mass Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Victor's Catholic Church, 3108 Sierra Road, San Jose. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Reception will follow.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 4, 2020
