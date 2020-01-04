|
Pedro Guzman Cabebe
March 14, 1932 - December 26, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Pedro passed peacefully on December 26, 2019 in the presence of beloved family, relatives, and friends, at his home in San Jose, CA. He was a Husband, Father, Grandfather, Retired US Navy Chief Petty Officer, and Civil Service Agent.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. Funeral Mass Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Victor's Catholic Church, 3108 Sierra Road, San Jose. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Reception will follow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 4, 2020