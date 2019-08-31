|
Peggy Jean Masini
Aug. 3, 1944 – Aug. 26, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Peggy died after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She had just celebrated her 75th birthday. She was an avid golfer, loved to travel, and was a wonderful friend, mother and Grammy. She was a light and will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roger; her two daughters Angela Ottmann (Tim) and Christina Click (Ted); and 5 grandchildren, Casey, Jake, Megan, Karli and Jack.
A Celebration of Peggy's life will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00am at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St Jude's Hospital.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 31, 2019