|
|
Peggy K. Yee
Aug 6, 1927 - Nov 21, 2019
San Jose
Peggy K. Yee, 92, passed peacefully at her home. Born and raised in Sacramento, Peggy moved to San Jose in 1948 with her husband Gene to open the first Dick's Supermarket.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Gene, who passed earlier this year. She is survived by their children Gary (Susie) Yee, PJ (Donald) Watson, Richard (Nancy) Yee, and Stanley (Ellen) Yee. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren; John Yee, Diana Yee, Candace (Ryan) Beyer (Watson), Brian (Alexia) Watson, Richard Yee Jr., Nicholas Yee and Jason Yee, along with her great grandchild Aaliyah Watson. Peggy is survived by her sister June Kuey, and preceded in death by her parents Hong and Mae Lee Fong, along with brothers Paul, Hugh, Ben, and Yung Fong.
No services will be held as the family will celebrate her life to remember her. The family asks donations be made to either the Alzheimer's or s.
View the online memorial for Peggy K. Yee
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019