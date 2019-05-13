Peggy Klinge Smyth

April 30, 1956 - May 8, 2019

Resident of San Jose

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret (Peggy) Klinge Smyth on May 8, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family at her passing.

Peggy was born on April 30, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri and was raised there until the age of 11. She attended Our Lady of the Pillar school until 1968 and then her family relocated to Saratoga, California. They then moved to Menlo Park, California in the early 70's. Peggy graduated from Woodside High School in 1974 and then attended Cañada College for one year before moving back to St. Louis. In 1986, Peggy returned to Menlo Park, California where she became an expert in the operations department of several investment banking firms in the Menlo Park and Palo Alto areas. Her hard work ethic and proficiency in financial accounting were the hallmarks of her success in the industry. In 1991, Peggy married Tom Smyth and then moved with him to San Jose, California where she lived until her passing. During this time Peggy had her two sons: Brian and Brendan. Peggy maintained immeasurable love and devotion to her children and husband's lives.

Peggy is survived by her husband Tom, sons Brian and Brendan, sisters: Patsy Holloran (Joe), Joan Martin (John), Mary Sue Albanese, and Kathy McGlynn (Casey). In addition, Peggy was the loving Aunt to many nieces, nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a funeral mass at the Church of the Nativity in Menlo Park, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 1:30pm. Burial services immediately follow the funeral mass and will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Menlo Park. A reception at the Dutch Goose in Menlo Park will be held right after the burial.





