Peggy Prazma

Aug. 31, 1947 - May 17, 2019

San Jose

Peggy Ann Prazma, 71, passed away on May 17th at home after 5 years of living with cancer. Peggy was born to Lester and Alice (Paulsen) Magnusen in Evanston, Illinois, where she had very fond memories growing up with her parents, 3 siblings, and best friend, Debbie.

Peggy attended Evanston Township High School and earned a bachelor's degree in Education from Western Illinois University. She married Frank Prazma in 1969 and several years later they moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, joining Peggy's sister and her family. Peggy and Frank had two children in their over ten years of marriage. She met her partner, Frank Frates, a few years later.

Peggy was a devoted teacher for more than 25 years, with most of her time spent teaching special education science at Piedmont Hills High School in San Jose. Outside of work, Peggy loved to spend time with family and friends, travel, play card games including Bridge and Liverpool Rummy, and to do anything involving a high level of planning, as she brought organization to an art form. Peggy enjoyed semi-early retirement, spending time with family and friends, and valuing her coveted quiet time and independence. She served on her condominium board for several years and enjoyed her neighbor's frequent get-togethers. She absolutely delighted in her grandchildren.

Peggy was down-to-earth, fun, independent, smart, conscientious, protective, and resilient. She had a strong dedication to advocating for and supporting those in need. She will be remembered for her quiet strength and beautiful soul. Peggy is survived by her son, Alex, daughter, Kate, brother, Jim, sister, Jill, brother, Jack, and 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her partner, Frank Frates, parents Lester and Alice, and stepmother Donna.

Peggy wanted the focus to be on her life and, at her wish, there will be no formal services.





