Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Oct. 16, 1930 - June 16, 2019
Mountain View, CA
Born in Meadow Bridge, West Virginia, daughter of Catherine Hickman and Earl Ratliff. She graduated from Mark Keppel High School, Alhambra, CA in 1948. Peggy married Thomas Suit in 1951 and had 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She spent her retirement years traveling with her husband visiting many areas of the 50 United States. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, hosting dinners as well as painting and crafting beautiful works of art. Peggy enjoyed canning vegetables and fruit from her famous garden. She was loved and appreciated by those who knew her. She enjoyed friendships with many people from her church and the travel club.
Peggy is survived by 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Services are scheduled for Friday June 28th, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose CA 95125


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 23, 2019
