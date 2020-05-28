Penny Rigsbee
1941 - 2020
Penny Rigsbee
October 26, 1941-May 15,2020
Saratoga
Penny Lynn Rigsbee, age 78, died suddenly on May 15, 2020. She taught physical education in Santa Clara schools for many years and was an avid sportswoman. She is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. No services are planned. Donations may be made to the Humane Society.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 28, 2020.
