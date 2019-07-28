|
|
Penny Robinson
May 6, 1947 - July 24, 2019
San Jose
Penny was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to San Jose as an infant. She graduated from Leigh High School, lived in the Santa Clara Valley her entire life and worked in the insurance industry for over 25 years.
Penny was an avid dog owner and taught obedience classes, certified therapy dogs, participated in dogs shows and agility events.
She is preceded in her death by her daughter Brandi Guerra. She is survived by her son Christopher Guerra and her grandson Chason Guerra-Martinez, her dog Chili, and her many great friends.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on August 1st at Oak Hill Cemetery from 3pm – 7pm and a funeral service on Friday August 2nd at 11am at the Apostles Lutheran Church, 5828 Santa Teresa Blvd in San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019