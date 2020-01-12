Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Perri Perrin Hightower


1952 - 2019
Perri Perrin Hightower Obituary
Perri Perrin Hightower
June 16, 1952 - December 15, 2019
Resident of Willow Glen
Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend died Sunday, December 15, 2019 after a brief illness, entering her eternal home in heaven.
Perri was born in Spokane, WA on June 16, 1952 and grew up in Kentfield, CA. She lived for more than 30 years in San Jose (Willow Glen, Cambrian Park). Perri is survived by her sons Alexander Ross (Viktoria) Hightower and Maxim Jonathan Hightower of San Jose, three grandchildren (Charlie, Dimitri, and Layvender), her sister Terri Perrin of Sonoma, and her nephews Jack and Max Ghilarducci of Santa Rosa. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Norman Hightower and his wife Barbara of Arizona and their children Karen, Melody, and Ken and families, as well as sister-in-law Judith Hightower of Alameda.
Perri was predeceased by her loving husband John and her dear mother Beverly Perrin.
Perri was the quintessential salesperson and became a leading sales director of employer health plans in California. After graduating from Cal Poly with a BS in Business Administration, she began her career with The Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, CT and Riverside, before transferring to San Jose where she remained until her retirement, from Blue Shield of California.
Perri loved her family deeply. She and John shared their passion for travel with their sons on many trips around the country. Alaska, and particularly Denali National Park, became a special place for them. Most recently, Perri went on her dream trip to Scotland. Perri loved her many animal friends and found great peace and comfort in gardening and being in nature.
We invite family and friends to join us for a Memorial Service to honor Perri's life on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:00PM at the Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel, 710 Willow Street, San Jose, CA 95125. A reception will follow, also at Lima Family Erickson.
In lieu of flowers, the following organizations are special to Perri and her family, and donations can be made in her memory to: Lyon Ranch Therapy Animals – lyonranch.org or Susan G. Komen – komen.org


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
