|
|
Pervis Evans
Sept. 21, 1936 - May 20, 2019
San Jose
Pervis died suddenly at the age of 82. Born in San Jon New Mexico to Willis and Allie Evans. Pervis grew up in Seaside, Ca. and Broken Bow, OK. He graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1956. Pervis worked as a finish carpenter in Monterey and San Jose, California. He was a member of Carpenter's Union 405.
Pervis was preceded in death by his wife Barbara. He is survived by his son Steve (Nellie) and daughter Stephanie, grandsons Bobby, Andrew, Spencer, great grandson Liam and many close friends.
A celebration of Pervis' life will be held June 29th at the American Legion Hall in Santa Clara, Ca. from noon to 4 pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 26, 2019