1/1
Peter Crivello
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Crivello
March 23, 1932 - July 27, 2020
Resident of San Bruno
Peter Crivello, 88, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020. Mr. Crivello was born in Pepeekeo, Hawaii, a son of the late Peter Dale Crivello and Mary Moniz Crivello. He was a retired civil engineer for the Federal Highway Administration in San Francisco, California, and also honorably served in the Army of the United States. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Irene N. Crivello, his children and family, the late Michael Crivello, Renee Crivello Lee and Ron Vargas, granddaughter, Nicole Lee, and Galen and Andrea Crivello, other grandchildren, and his sister, Blanche Iaukea, of Kailua, Oahu.
Private services and interment followed at Skylawn Memorial Park in HMB. Condolences may be sent to 2501 Princeton Drive, San Bruno, CA 94066.


View the online memorial for Peter Crivello

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved