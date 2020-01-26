|
|
Peter Gotla
May 30, 1941 - Dec. 26, 2019
Mountain View
Peter William Gotla died on December 26, 2019 at the age of 78 in his home surrounded by family. Born and raised in England, Peter was the first born of Dudley Gotla and Daphne Wilkinson. He graduated from Cambridge University with an engineering degree and passion for playing rugby.
In 1965 Peter moved to the San Francisco Bay area, which he called home the rest of this life. He married Angela Cervantes in 1975.
Peter, an iconoclast who lived life on his own terms, was an avid hiker with a special affinity for the high Sierra Nevada, a poker player, literary man, and dedicated father and husband. He had a taste for T-shirts with a statement and a knack for nicknames. Peter was honest, loyal, generous, and could be counted on by friends and family in good times and bad.
Peter was diagnosed with ALS in June 2017, though he displayed ALS-related symptoms as early as 2009. Peter wanted his life to be celebrated, not mourned.
Peter is survived by his wife Angela, son Ricardo, daughter Rebecca, step-sons Tony and Mark, and three grandsons, Ryder, Rio, and Maceo.
