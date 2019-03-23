Peter Heinze

May 2, 1940 - March 13, 2019

Redwood City, CA

"Echte Liebe"

Fritz Peter Heinze, born in Salzburg, Austria on May 2nd, 1940, passed away peacefully at his home in Redwood City, CA on March 13th, 2019, with family at his side.

Peter migrated to the United States from Dortmund, Germany to San Francisco in 1961.

Peter truly loved his family and friends and had great pleasure with lending a helping hand whenever asked.

Peter always enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was working on numerous outdoor projects, taking care of his property in Redwood City and the numerous Snow Skiing trips to the Sierra's with friends and family, having frequently stayed at the Heidelmann Lodge.

Peter was a long-standing member of the Germania Verein in San Jose, CA and of the Concordia Sport Club in San Francisco, CA.

Peter was a devoted fan of "Die Mannschaft" and of "BVB" Borussia Dortmund Fussball.

Peter worked as a Steel Specialist for over 50 years, having started the trade in Germany at the age of 15, retiring at the age of 66, all while never calling in sick.

Peter inherited two sons (Michael/Rodney) from his wife Brigitte when they married in 1974 and loved them as his own.

Then in 1976, Brigitte and Peter were blessed to have a son of their own, Christopher.

Peter was a great "Opa", the grandchildren always knew who to go to when wanting a cookie or a treat, he will be forever loved and forever missed.

Peter is survived by his wife of 45 years, Brigitte, loving children: Christopher (Dena), Michael (Margarita), Rodney (Joanie); loving grand children: Stefi, Niki (Chris/Dena), Selena, Michael, Lizzet (Michael/Margarita), Max, Brody (Rodney/Joanie); loving sister Rosemarie (Switzerland) and other nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service celebrating the life of Peter will be held at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Redwood City, CA on April 6th at 2pm.





View the online memorial for Peter Heinze Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary