Peter Husted Duxbury
February 25, 1951 ~ July 13, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Peter Husted Duxbury died peaceably July 13, 2020 at his home in Los Gatos, California surrounded by his wife of 34 years, Kathy, his only child, Elizabeth, and his Son In Law, Noe. Peter rallied last month to give a memorable wedding toast to Elizabeth and her husband, Noe that not only honored the newlyweds but also included a reference to every single person who attended the wedding. As a father, Peter always made it priority to be present and be supportive of Elizabeth's education, career and aspirations.
Peter was born February 25, 1951 in New York City and grew up in Riverside, Connecticut with his older brother and sister David and Debra. Peter graduated from Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut in 1969 and Syracuse University with an architectural degree in 1974. Peter launched his residentially oriented practice, Duxbury Architects, in 1985 in Los Altos. He designed and built over 200 custom homes in affluent hillside communities throughout the San Francisco Peninsula with an emphasis on Los Altos Hills and he was especially proud of his design and construction of the Los Altos Hills Town Hall. Peter was passionate about architecture and design. He was a master of melding each project to the topography and orientation of the site. The homes he designed were filled with light and his attention to architectural detail and proportion created beautiful unique buildings that harmonized with their surroundings. He was well respected by his clients.
Peter's third passion, after family and architecture, was golf with his "buddies" at the Saratoga Country Club. Rarely did Peter miss a Saturday morning golf game with his many friends there. Peter was interested in the people he played with as much as the game of golf itself.
A memorial service celebrating Peter's life will be held in the future at a time and place when able. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Canine Companions, American Cancer Society
, or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
