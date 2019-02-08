Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Peter Basso
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Peter James (Jim) Basso


Peter James (Jim) Basso
Sept 21, 1928-Feb 3, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jim was born in Joliet, IL and graduated from San Jose High School in 1947. He was proceeded in death by his wife Lucille who he was married to for 69 years. Jim was the owner of California Janitorial Supply Company. He was a member of numerous clubs, such as UCT, Spartan Foundation, SIRS, Italian Catholic Foundation, Sons of Norway, Lions Club for the Deaf and the Grange.
He is survived by his four children: Robert and Erin Basso, Ken and Michele Basso, Ron and Gail Basso, Fran Basso and Julie Kraemer. He has seven grandchildren: StaceyBasso, Nicole and Brett VanderGeest, Ashley Basso, Katrina and Christian Dietz, Dominic, Valerie and Melina Basso. His great grandchildren, Mateo Garcia, Gianni, Charlotte and Eleanora Dietz.
Rosary, Monday, 2/11/19 at 6 PM(Visitation 5-9). Funeral, Tuesday, 2/12/19 at 12:00PM. Both days at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary. 2PM. Entombment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 8, 2019
