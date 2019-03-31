Peter Kolar Leonard

Peter Kolar Leonard passed away peacefully at the age of 63 on March 19, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Peter was born on February 24, 1956 in Portland, OR to Delight and Richard Leonard. Peter graduated from Santa Clara University and then went on to have a long and prosperous career in the insurance industry in the Bay Area. He had four beautiful children with his (former) wife Saundra Leonard. Above all else, Peter considered his children and grandchildren his greatest accomplishment and took great pride in being a father and grandfather (Papa Pete).

He was very athletic and excelled in sports from a very young age. He continued to be an avid golfer throughout his life and never missed a San Francisco Giants game on TV. Peter always went out of his way to make someone's day and remained charismatic, positive, and full of life until the day he passed.

He is survived by his four children Courtnay Kenney (Michael Kenney), Brittany Jones (Nate Jones), Whitney Leonard and Colby Leonard, his grandchildren James, Camryn, and Jordyn, his mother Delight Leonard and his siblings Chip Leonard, Chris Leonard (Kirsten Leonard), and Libby Pugel (Matt Pugel). Peter's Father, Richard Leonard welcomed him to heaven as he recently passed away in February 2019.





