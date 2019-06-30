Peter Lloyd Crandall, M.D.

June 19, 1936 - April 28, 2019

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Dr. Crandall passed away on April 28, 2019 in the Rust Medical Center, in Rio Rancho, NM. He was born in Stockton, CA, He was the son of former well-known CA Assemblyman, Dr. Earle P. Crandall and his wife, Margarethe Kroeck Crandall.Dr. Crandall is survived by his wife of 49 years, Frances Hayes Crandall, of Dunnellon Florida. His children are son, Sean Parker Crandall, and his wife, Nicole Albanese-Crandall; daughter Beth Crandall Wysong and her husband, Adam Wysong; daughter, Sarah Crandall Dickson and her husband, Alastair Dickson. Grandchildren Luke Crandall Wysong, Evan Sean Wysong, Thomas Parker Crandall, Jackson Theodore Crandall, Ashley Hayes Dickson and Catherine Grace Dickson. Dr. Crandall's sister is Nancy Crandall Foster and her husband, John Robert (Bob) Foster of Morgan Hill, CA; Nephews John Crandall (Del) Foster, Christoper Peter Foster, Blayney Robert Foster, and Courtland William Foster. One of numerous cousins, Evalee Huddart Vellutini, and her husband Fred Vellutini live in Santa Cruz, CA.Peter attended Willow Glen High School in San Jose, CA; San Jose State University, San Jose; CA, George Washington University School of Medicine, Washington, DC, He did his internship in the San Francisco General Hospital, in San Francisco, CA. and residency in OB-GYN in the University of Oregon School of Medicine, Portland. Oregon. Dr. Crandall is a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served as a captain during the Viet Nam Era. His tour of duty was served at the Holloman AFB, in Alamogordo, NM, where he was head of the OB-GYN department. It was there he met his wife, who was an USAF flight nurse. Dr. Crandall went into private practice in Los Gatos, CA in 1969. He was affiliated with the Good Samaritan Hospital. His patients and the staffs loved and respected him greatly.He was affiliated with this hospital for 30+ years. He was a founding member of the Good Samaritan Medical Group, serving as President of the Board of Directors. After retirement from the GSMG, Dr. Crandall joined the staff at the Elmwood Correctional Facility, where he spent 15 years taking care of his 'special ladies'. Dr. Crandall is a past member of the Shufelt Society, Santa Clara County Medical Society, California Medical Association and the American Medical Association. Dr. Crandall was a beloved figure in the community, in both his professional and private lives. He was a long-standing member of the Los Gatos Rotary Club, He was noted for his six course gourmet dinners which were auctioned in fund raisers for the Club. A source of great pride and pleasure was his decades long membership in the Saratoga Mens Club, Saratoga, CA.

A Celebration of Life will be held for him at the SARATOGA FEDERATED CHURCH, SARATOGA, CA at 11A.M. on FRIDAY, JULY 26, followed by a RECEPTION AT CAMPO di BOCCE, on UNIVERSITY AVENUE, IN LOS GATOS, CA. Private family inurnment will be held in the Tulocay Cemetery in Napa on Saturday, July 27.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com.

Daniels Family Funeral Services

2400 Southern Blvd.

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

505-891-9192





View the online memorial for Peter Lloyd Crandall, M.D. Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 30, 2019