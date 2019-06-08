Peter Louis Barats

Feb. 20, 1935 - May 29, 2019

Resident of San Jose

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Father, Husband and Pop. Dad passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at the age of 84. Peter was a lifetime resident of San Jose and was the only child of the late Pierre Barats and Hazel Barats Agrillo. For over 35 years, Peter worked for Santa Clara County where he was devoted to serving his community.

Peter is survived by his loving wife Sandra of 60 years and their two adult children Jeffrey (Sue) Barats, and Erin (Scott) Fuller of Morgan Hill. Pete was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Christopher (Jenna), Ryan (Abby), Joshua (Kristen), Brett (Janelle), Marcus and Lauri along with 4 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Peter, Brody, and Blayke. Peter was very deeply involved in the lives of family and friends and will leave a lasting impact on all for years and generations to come.

A passion of Pete's life was his Wednesday Golf game with his beloved friends. He is now in Heaven having the best game of his life.





