Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church
Cupertino, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Lycurgus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Lycurgus


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Lycurgus Obituary
Peter Lycurgus
May 31, 1955 - Dec. 12, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Peter Lycurgus, born on May 31, 1955, danced into heaven on December 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in New York to Dona and Nicholas Lycurgus, Peter grew up in New England where he graduated from Brown University. He met his wife, Ginny, in graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania. They moved to California in 1985, where Peter joined Apple Computer.
Peter leaves behind his wife, children, Cate and Tim, brother Philip, and countless relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Services celebrating his life will be Dec. 20 at 2pm at the Good Samaritan United Methodist Church in Cupertino, CA. If you choose to honor Peter's memory, the family asks you to donate to or those he championed: Sierra Service Project and San Jose Family Shelter.


View the online memorial for Peter Lycurgus
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -