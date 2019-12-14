|
|
Peter Lycurgus
May 31, 1955 - Dec. 12, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Peter Lycurgus, born on May 31, 1955, danced into heaven on December 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in New York to Dona and Nicholas Lycurgus, Peter grew up in New England where he graduated from Brown University. He met his wife, Ginny, in graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania. They moved to California in 1985, where Peter joined Apple Computer.
Peter leaves behind his wife, children, Cate and Tim, brother Philip, and countless relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Services celebrating his life will be Dec. 20 at 2pm at the Good Samaritan United Methodist Church in Cupertino, CA. If you choose to honor Peter's memory, the family asks you to donate to or those he championed: Sierra Service Project and San Jose Family Shelter.
View the online memorial for Peter Lycurgus
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 14, 2019