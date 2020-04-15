|
Peter Melia
August 7, 1937 - April 1, 2020
Resident of Gilberton, WA
Peter Francis Melia, Pete Melia was loved. For 56 years he shared a life with his wife, Mary Jo Melia (née Pearson) and together they had three daughters: Kate (husband, Laurent), Elizabeth and Samantha (husband, Philippe and daughter, Alexa).
A native of New York, Pete was an aerospace engineer who was also a magnificent storyteller. He could hold an audience with his natural ease, intelligence and humor.
Pete absolutely loved learning, and stayed in school even as he started to work, collecting degrees along the way: Cal Poly, UC Riverside, SJSU, and Stanford. In the mid-1960s he began work on his true passion: ROCKETS! He would work as chief engineer of aerothermal analysis, primarily solid rocket boosters, for the Chemical Systems Division at United Technologies (San Jose, CA) for 45 years. Although the big Titan rockets contracted by the Airforce were his main focus, he also contracted on the NASA Space Shuttle boosters, and other military contracts including the Navy's submarine Poseidon program.
He was also a deeply spiritual man devoted to his work at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in downtown San Jose, where he was twice the senior warden, and the youth group leader for many years. He and his family helped feed the homeless and made beds at Bay Area shelters, gave Easter baskets to kids whose parents were in prison, prepared Thanksgiving dinner for families who lacked food, and helped build an elementary school for children in need. Most recently Pete attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Bremerton, WA, and was a tutor at KIAC, a local immigrant assistance center in Washington State that provides services for immigrant families. The day he got the call that his student had received his US Citizenship, the young man joyfully shouted into the phone "We did it, Pete. We did it!!" Pete Melia changed the course of lives. He made the world a better place.
Since his diagnosis in December he has been a fighter, so strong, so brave, so full of hope…a hero in the truest sense.
His family will miss him forever, especially his animated stories, his patience and his thoughtful advice. He will be with us, always.
"WE LOVE YOU. Take that Rocket to Heaven, and we'll see you there!"
(A service and celebration of Pete Melia's life will take place at a later date.)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 15, 2020