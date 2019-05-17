Peter Paul Moosman

October 30, 1937 – May 8, 2019

Resident of San Martin

Peter was born in Schramberg, Germany and this is where he began his trade of becoming a machinist. He left for Canada at the age of 19 looking to further his education. In December of 1956, the love of his life, Edith, joined him and they were married. The two of them set out for Campbell, California in 1967 and he continued working as a machinist. In 1973, he opened up his own machine shop, MTE Inc. which would operate for over 27 years. In retirement, he enjoyed daily interaction with his three grandsons and trips to Mexico and Lake Tahoe. Peter will be remembered as an innovator, a hard worker, a successful businessman, friend, loving husband, father and grandfather. Peter is survived by Edith, his son Dr. Peter A. Moosman and his wife Laura, and his grandsons Kyle, Collin and Colby. Opa will be missed.

A memorial service will be held on June 1st at 11am at Darling Fischer, Chapel of the Hills 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030.





