Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Peter Paul Moosman


October 30, 1937 – May 8, 2019
Resident of San Martin
Peter was born in Schramberg, Germany and this is where he began his trade of becoming a machinist. He left for Canada at the age of 19 looking to further his education. In December of 1956, the love of his life, Edith, joined him and they were married. The two of them set out for Campbell, California in 1967 and he continued working as a machinist. In 1973, he opened up his own machine shop, MTE Inc. which would operate for over 27 years. In retirement, he enjoyed daily interaction with his three grandsons and trips to Mexico and Lake Tahoe. Peter will be remembered as an innovator, a hard worker, a successful businessman, friend, loving husband, father and grandfather. Peter is survived by Edith, his son Dr. Peter A. Moosman and his wife Laura, and his grandsons Kyle, Collin and Colby. Opa will be missed.
A memorial service will be held on June 1st at 11am at Darling Fischer, Chapel of the Hills 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 17, 2019
