Peter R. Mannina

Aug 10, 1937 - May 1, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Peter Mannina passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 1, 2019- he was 81.

Peter was born in San Jose to Anthony and Mary Mannina, and continued to reside there for the majority of his life. After graduating from Campbell High School, he became a hair stylist for nearly 35 years. He retired in Aptos where he spent 24 years by the sea- a place he loved. He eventually came back to San Jose where he spent the last 10 years to be closer to his family.

Peter was a first-generation Italian, born to an expert Orchardist where he likely got his passion for gardening. In every home he had, he always had a beautiful garden he'd love to entertain in. In addition to gardening, he loved going to the symphony, live productions, seeing the latest movies, playing the slots, and probably most of all, he loved to paint beautiful large landscapes, mostly of the outdoors.

He leaves behind his brother Joseph (Janet), niece, Carolyn Rosser (Dan), nephews, Joseph Jr. (Julie) and Steven (Jana) along with his great-nieces and great-nephews, Elizabeth and Anthony Rosser (Carolyn), Rachel and Olivia (Joseph Jr.) and Matteo, Gianna and Elianna (Steven) Mannina. In addition to his family, he is survived by several cousins, and many friends.

Peter truly was one-of-a-kind, and he will be missed by all of those who loved him. A rosary will be held May 16th at 7 pm at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 North Winchester Boulvard. His funeral mass will be held on May 17, at 12 noon at St. Martin of Tours, 200 O'connor Dr, San Jose.

In lieu of flowers your donations to St. Matin's ICF branch 391 will be appreciated.





View the online memorial for Peter R. Mannina Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary