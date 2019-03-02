Peter T. Guerin

11/25/1943 - 2/22/2019

Peter Guerin was born and raised in Willow Glen and attended Sacred Heart Elementary School, Willow Glen High School and San Jose City College where he studied Law Enforcement. He joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Florida where he met the love of his life, Yolanda. They married and settled in San Jose. Pete resumed service with the San Jose Police Department, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great-uncles.

After 30 years with SJPD, Pete retired and enjoyed his time golfing and cycling. Pete and Yolanda loved traveling and visiting new places and especially loved autumns in Lake Tahoe and Peak's Island, Maine.

Pete will be remembered as a great friend, husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. He was loyal, a proud Irish American and very protective of his friends and family. Once you were Pete's friend, you were a friend for life.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Helen (Murphy) Guerin and his brother John Guerin. He leaves behind his beloved wife Yolanda, his sister Marie Guerin Carr (Michael) and their children Tim, John and Anne Marie along with numerous friends and cousins who will miss him beyond belief.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 7th, 11:00am St. Christopher's Church, 2278 Booksin Ave., at Curtner, San Jose. Private burial to follow. Memorial donations in Pete's name may be made to the San Jose Police Chaplaincy or a .





