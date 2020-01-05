Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Colma, CA
Peter Vigh
San Carlos
Peter Vigh passed away at home surrounded by his family. He immigrated in the 60's from Hungary. Upon arrival he secured a job as a machinist which was interrupted by the Vietnam War and he was drafted. After his honorable discharge he began to work for Bofors Precision Machining and after several years he became part owner and continued to work there for 39 years.
Peter is survived by his wife Charlene of 46 years and three children, John, Michael and Melanie; 2 grandchildren Teddy and Millie. He is also survived by his brother and sister in Hungary Jonas and Ilona and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday January 7, 2020, 2pm at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
A special thank you to Silverado Hospice Care and Redwood City Kaiser for their loving care of Peter.
Donations may be made to in his name.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 5, 2020
