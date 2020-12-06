1/1
Petra Vidal Barreda
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Petra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Petra Vidal Barreda
Jun. 29, 1935 - Nov. 24, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Our dear Lord called his daughter Petra home on November 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Clemente "Chapo" and two grandsons, Joshua and Lucas. Surviving children are Melba, David (Sarah), Diane "Lucy", Manny (Sabrina), 7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Also survived by a very special sister, Ysaura Encinas of Tucson, AZ. Viewing on December 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend services. Please contact family at 408-347-9464.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Our Lady of Guadalupe Family Services, c/o Mike Martinez.


View the online memorial for Petra Vidal Barreda



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Viewing
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
4082955160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved