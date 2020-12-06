Petra Vidal BarredaJun. 29, 1935 - Nov. 24, 2020Resident of San JoseOur dear Lord called his daughter Petra home on November 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Clemente "Chapo" and two grandsons, Joshua and Lucas. Surviving children are Melba, David (Sarah), Diane "Lucy", Manny (Sabrina), 7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Also survived by a very special sister, Ysaura Encinas of Tucson, AZ. Viewing on December 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend services. Please contact family at 408-347-9464.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Our Lady of Guadalupe Family Services, c/o Mike Martinez.