Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
1260 Davis Street
San Jose, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
1260 Davis Street
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Petros Efstratiou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Petros Efstratiou


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Petros Efstratiou Obituary
Petros Efstratiou
June 28, 1943 - July 6, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Petros Efstratiou passed away surrounded by his family on July 6 in San Jose.
He was born on June 28, 1943 in Samos, Greece and came to the US in 1967. He owned Caribbees Liquor Store on Senter Road and was known by his customers as "Pete."
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Voula; children, Christina Kougiouris (Panos), Sofia Efstratiou (Tassos Nicolaou), Venni Efstratiou (Napo Bletsas), and Natasa Iliadis (Michail); nine grandchildren; sister, Aglaia Efstratiou; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1260 Davis Street, San Jose with a Trisagion Service at 7pm on Monday, July 15 and a Funeral Service at 11am on Tuesday, July 16. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.


View the online memorial for Petros Efstratiou
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beddingfield Funeral Service
Download Now