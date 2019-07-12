|
Petros Efstratiou
June 28, 1943 - July 6, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Petros Efstratiou passed away surrounded by his family on July 6 in San Jose.
He was born on June 28, 1943 in Samos, Greece and came to the US in 1967. He owned Caribbees Liquor Store on Senter Road and was known by his customers as "Pete."
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Voula; children, Christina Kougiouris (Panos), Sofia Efstratiou (Tassos Nicolaou), Venni Efstratiou (Napo Bletsas), and Natasa Iliadis (Michail); nine grandchildren; sister, Aglaia Efstratiou; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1260 Davis Street, San Jose with a Trisagion Service at 7pm on Monday, July 15 and a Funeral Service at 11am on Tuesday, July 16. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 12, 2019