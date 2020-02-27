|
Phil DuVall
July 27, 1937 - Feb. 18, 2020
Los Gatos
Donald Philip DuVall was born in Norcatur, Kansas and moved to California with his family when he was a boy. He grew up in San Lorenzo and, as a young man, served in Germany in both the U.S. Army and Marines. After his honorable discharge, he got an MBA at San José State University. Phil possessed an entrepreneurial spirit that had him playing important roles in a variety of companies. Eventually, he founded a company of his own, E. Reid Miller, which handled microwave and power supply sales in the aerospace sector. Eventually, he took the CEO chair at Brandt Electronics.
Phil was an avid sports fan. He was the head coach of Saratoga High School's JV basketball team for a number of years. He collected Porsche and BMV automobiles and was a motorcycle enthusiast. Twice he rode cross-country to visit a son who lived in New York. Phil was also a lover of animals. He kept chickens and homing pigeons at his Los Gatos home, and he was particularly fond of cats. In fact, he was a Level Six Cat Master.
Phil leaves behind two sons, Miller and Eric, and two grandchildren, Reid and McKenna.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 27, 2020