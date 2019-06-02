|
|
Philip A. Heinemann
May 13, 1939 - May 29, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Entered into eternal rest amongst family and friends on May 29, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Anna Mae Heinemann of 35 years. Born in Oakland, oldest of 3 brothers and 2 sisters, beloved by his 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and companion of many years Dolores Jones. His career included lifelong restaurant service technician, member of the Teamsters and a 45 year member of the Elks Lodge Fremont #2121 including roles of Exalted Ruler and longtime Lodge secretary.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, 94536.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Elks Major Project, 38991 Farwell Dr., Fremont, 94536.
View the online memorial for Philip A. Heinemann
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 2, 2019