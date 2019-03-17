Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Clara Mission Cemetery
Philip James Velasco Jr.
Nov 7, 1937 - March 7, 2019
Santa Clara
A lifelong resident of Santa Clara, Philip James Velasco Jr. passed away peacefully in his home.
He will be forever remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Viewing to be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary on Friday, March 22 from 5-7 p.m. – services immediately following. Interment will be held at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2019
