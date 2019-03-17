|
Philip James Velasco Jr.
Nov 7, 1937 - March 7, 2019
Santa Clara
A lifelong resident of Santa Clara, Philip James Velasco Jr. passed away peacefully in his home.
He will be forever remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Viewing to be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary on Friday, March 22 from 5-7 p.m. – services immediately following. Interment will be held at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2019