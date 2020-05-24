Philip Joseph ChristianaMarch 1945 - November 2019Resident of FremontPhil Christiana passed away at the age of 74. A lover of animals, metaphysics, movies, the great outdoors and a good deal. Phil was an avid sports fan. Always up for an adventure, he danced to the beat of his own drum. He never met a pastry he didn't like. Born in Albany, Ca. Phil graduated high school in Eugene, Oregon. After much travel and a variety of careers, he settled in Fremont, CA. Phil is survived by his daughters Lisa, Tina and Julie, grandson John, sisters Delores and Evon, and his loving companion Thelma. He is greatly missed.