Philip "Chip" Mark Taylor
August 2, 1947 - March 2, 2019
Modesto
Philip Mark Taylor, born August 2, 1947, passed away at Windsor Post-Acute Healthcare Center of Modesto on March 2, 2019 at the age of 72 after a very long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is preceded in death by his brother Gregory M. Taylor. Chip is remembered by ex-wife Shelley Taylor, sister Paula (Hartmut) Schaeffer, children: Mark (Barbara) Taylor, Anna (Joshua) Sommer & Rebecca (Daniel) Memmer, and his step-sons Scott (Melanie) Karle, Aaron (Sarah) Wagner & Justin (Pamela) Wagner as well as 15 grand- and step- grand-children. Chip Served in the Army Band and taught at Union Springs Academy. He loved music, teaching, playing cards, and tennis. Chip's services will be held graveside at Los Gatos Memorial Park, 2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road, San Jose, CA on June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Research, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 31, 2019