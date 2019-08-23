|
Philip Taylor
Jan 20, 1929 - Aug 16, 2019
San Jose, Ca
Philip Herbert Taylor passed away peacefully at home on August 16 with much of his beloved family present. He will be greatly missed and will be remembered for his dedication to his wife and four sons and extended family.
Born on January 20, 1929 in Fresno, Ca to Jessie and Herbert Taylor, Philip spent his high school years in Fresno and Bakersfield, graduating from Bakersfield High in 1946. After he and his family moved to Burlingame, where he met his future wife Beth Webster at the United Methodist Church in a youth group, before making his way to Cal (UC Berkeley). He and Beth married in 1951 shortly before he took a break in his education while heading off to Korea for duty the same year. On his return, he and Beth resided in San Bruno and began their family welcoming son Bruce, moving shortly thereafter to Salt Lake City where two more sons, Tom and Jeff were born and where Phil worked as a salesman. His career took the family back to the Bay Area where son Chuck was born. Phil's career took him to Lockheed in the 60's to 80's retiring as a Director of Finance for the Research and Development division.
A longtime member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Saratoga, he twice served as senior warden of the church, as well as participating in the men's group. He once acted in a deeply memorable holiday play where he played the grandfather to his granddaughter Susan.
Phil had a lifelong love of the outdoors and travel which he shared with his entire family. He spent many years backpacking and golfing with his sons, and traveling with his wife to China, Greece, England, Germany, and the Netherlands among other countries. In later years, a regular special trip with his wife and friends was to the Rogue River area of Oregon where he fished (once catching a 30 pound salmon), did whitewater rafting and enjoyed the TuTu' Tun Lodge in Gold Beach.
Phil is survived by his wife of 68 years, Beth, sons Bruce (Shar), Tom (Melissa), Jeff (Karin) and Chuck Taylor. He is also survived by his grandchildren Patrick Coronado Taylor; Justin, and Trevor (Sam) Taylor, Susan Schmidt (Ted) and Kimberly Taylor and by great-grandchildren Daniel and Paul Schmidt.
Phil will be interred in the church's memorial garden. Memorial services will be held at St. Andrew's (13601 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, California, Tuesday, August 27 at 1:00 pm)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2019