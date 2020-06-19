Philip William Chappron
1937 - 2020
Philip William Chappron
Dec. 4, 1937 - June 8, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton, CA.
Philip William, "Phil", "Billy" Chappron passed away peacefully June 8 2020, at home in Pleasanton. He was 82. Phil is survived by his wife of 60 yrs. Bette, children, Cyndie Hodges (Steve), Joe Chappron (Marie), Tom Chappron (Mai), Michelle Peterson ; grandchildren, Devon Hawkins, Torii Chappron, Dominick Peterson (Anna), and Paige Peterson, brother Mike Chappron (Cindy) and sister Sandy Sacramona (Tom). Phil was preceded in death by his mother Anne, father Philip (Helen), and sisters Catherine and Shirley (Chick). He is free to golf again, make many aces, and enjoy his signature Southern Comfort & Ginger Ale. Interment Oak Hill Memorial Park San Jose, CA. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of America. https://www.bgca.org/ways-to-give


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
