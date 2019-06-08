Phillip Rice

September 13, 1933 - May 22, 2019

Aptos

Phillip Keith Rice was born to Earle and Grace Rice at San Jose Hospital, and spent his early years in Morgan Hill. In 1938, the family moved to Willow Glen. Phil had one sister, Ann Rice of San Jose (preceded in death, 2017), two brothers, Earle Rice (Marge Rice) of Los Gatos (preceded in death, 2019) and Pete Rice (Debbie Rice) of Campbell. Phil leaves behind his beloved daughter, Kelly Holden (John Holden) of Placerville.

Phil attended Willow Glen schools and graduated from Willow Glen High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army as an MP in Korea and Japan, and after returning to the states worked for the California Division of Forestry; he then went on to a 30 year career with the San Jose Fire Department.

Phil enjoyed spending time with Kelly, his family and his longtime friends. Phil was an avid collector of World War II U.S. Navy artifacts. He also enjoyed harvesting firewood and traveling extensively. Phil loved walking the beach, "any beach, especially the beaches in Tahiti," he would say. Phil now walks the pristine beaches with the Lord.

Phil will be missed by all who knew him. Private services will be held at a later date. In Phil's memory, donations can be made to the or a .





